Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh Leaves 60 Feared Dead

A devastating stampede at a religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has left approximately 60 people feared dead. Authorities are investigating the incident, and state officials have initiated relief and rescue operations. Unverified videos show tragic scenes of bodies piled outside a local hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:37 IST
Tragic Stampede at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh Leaves 60 Feared Dead
AI Generated Representative Image

(Updates toll, adds details) NEW DELHI, July 2 (Reuters) -

About 60 people were feared dead in a stampede at a religious event in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, authorities said. The stampede happened in a village in Hathras district, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of national capital New Delhi.

"I can't give the exact toll at the moment, but it is approximately 60 ... There is a possibility that the toll may go up," Manish Chikara, a district police spokesperson, told Reuters by phone. Unverified videos on social media showed bodies piled up on the ground outside a local hospital. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an investigation into the incident. "Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on war footing and to provide proper treatment to the injured," he wrote on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024