Tragic Stampede at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh Leaves 60 Feared Dead
A devastating stampede at a religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has left approximately 60 people feared dead. Authorities are investigating the incident, and state officials have initiated relief and rescue operations. Unverified videos show tragic scenes of bodies piled outside a local hospital.
About 60 people were feared dead in a stampede at a religious event in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, authorities said. The stampede happened in a village in Hathras district, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of national capital New Delhi.
"I can't give the exact toll at the moment, but it is approximately 60 ... There is a possibility that the toll may go up," Manish Chikara, a district police spokesperson, told Reuters by phone. Unverified videos on social media showed bodies piled up on the ground outside a local hospital. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.
State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an investigation into the incident. "Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on war footing and to provide proper treatment to the injured," he wrote on X.
