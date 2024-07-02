Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Hindu Gathering in Uttar Pradesh

At least 87 people were feared dead in a stampede during a Hindu religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh, India. The incident occurred in Hathras district due to overcrowding as people tried to exit the venue. Authorities have launched an investigation and initiated relief operations for the injured.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Hindu Gathering in Uttar Pradesh
AI Generated Representative Image

At least 87 people were feared dead in a stampede at a Hindu religious gathering in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, broadcaster NDTV reported.

The stampede happened in a village in Hathras district, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of the national capital New Delhi, where authorities said a large crowd had gathered on an area of open ground in response to a call from a local religious leader. District police spokesperson Manish Chikara put the death toll at about 60 people, but said that figure may rise.

Videos on social media showed bodies piled up on the ground outside a local hospital. Reuters could not immediately verify the images. "The incident happened due to overcrowding at the time when people were trying to leave the venue," Hathras district administrator Ashish Kumar told reporters.

An unidentified witness told broadcaster India Today that there was a narrow exit at the venue: "As we tried to exit towards a field, suddenly a commotion started, and we didn't know what to do." Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state with more than 200 million people. Its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an investigation.

"Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on war footing and to provide proper treatment to the injured," he posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024