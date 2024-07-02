German Ambassador Offers Condolences for Hathras Stampede Tragedy
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann expressed his deepest condolences to families affected by a tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The incident claimed at least 27 lives during a religious congregation. Ackermann shared his grief and urged for swift aid to the injured via social media.
- Country:
- India
German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, extended heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by the devastating stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district that occurred on Tuesday.
''Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured,'' Ackermann conveyed through social media platform, X.
According to police reports, the stampede at a religious congregation resulted in the loss of at least 27 lives, with numerous others sustaining injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Juneteenth Celebration: Two Dead, Six Wounded in Texas Park Shooting
The Unyielding Quest: Ocean Exploration One Year After Titan Tragedy
Uttar Pradesh: Several cars gutted in Kanpur car workshop fire, no casualties reported
Tragedy in Kuwait: Indian Worker Cremated After Fatal Fire
Tragedy Strikes as Goods Train Collides with Passenger Train in West Bengal