German Ambassador Offers Condolences for Hathras Stampede Tragedy

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, extended heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by the devastating stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district that occurred on Tuesday.

''Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured,'' Ackermann conveyed through social media platform, X.

According to police reports, the stampede at a religious congregation resulted in the loss of at least 27 lives, with numerous others sustaining injuries.

