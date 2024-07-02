Left Menu

Tragic Farm Incident: Brothers Electrocuted, Granddaughter Critically Injured

Two brothers were electrocuted and their granddaughter critically injured after coming into contact with a live wire on a farm in Sultanpur district. The incident resulted in the immediate deaths of the brothers while the granddaughter was rushed to a health center in critical condition.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic farm incident, two brothers were electrocuted while their granddaughter was critically injured after encountering a live wire near a farm in Sultanpur district on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The fatal event occurred in the Chanda area, where Chhote Lal Yadav (60) inadvertently came into contact with an electric wire hanging from a nearby pole.

When his younger brother, Ramdin Yadav (55), and granddaughter Archana (17) attempted to save him, they too were electrocuted. While both brothers perished on the spot, Archana was rushed to a community health center with critical injuries. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

