Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's On-Ground Flood Relief Efforts in Bokakhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inspected the flood-affected areas of Bokakhat in Golaghat district. He ventured into the inundated regions of Upper Assam via speed boat and later interacted with residents sheltering in relief camps following a breach in the embankment from Negheriting-Rongagorah Duke to Nikori PWD Road.

The Chief Minister assured the displaced individuals in the relief camps that road and embankment repairs would be expedited, enabling an early return to their homes. In addition, Sarma reviewed the flood scenario in Kaziranga National Park, which has experienced significant inundation after several years. He emphasized that adequate precautions, including regulated vehicular traffic on the national highway, have been taken to ensure wildlife safety.

'We are providing adequate relief and rehabilitation to the affected people. Medical camps and food supplies, including baby food, are being arranged for those in the relief camps, and officials have been directed to undertake road and embankment repairs promptly,' Sarma told reporters outside a relief camp. He noted that while the entire state is facing a second wave of flooding, the water level is decreasing in some parts of Upper Assam, bringing hope for improvement in the coming days.

Assam's flood situation turned critical on Sunday night, affecting 6.71 lakh people across 20 districts, with the Brahmaputra River and its major tributaries flowing above danger levels in several places. Sarma highlighted the severe distress caused by flooding and embankment breaches and affirmed ongoing monitoring and relief efforts. Instructions have been given to district commissioners to compile a list of completely or partially damaged houses for prompt compensation. Once the water recedes, geo-tubes will be installed at breached embankments within the next two to four days to provide significant relief to those affected, he stated.

'Our efforts to alleviate the suffering caused by the flood are relentless. If necessary, we will seek assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has assured us of his full support,' added Sarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)