Dr. Virendra Kumar Felicitates Indian Deaf Cricket Team for Historic Victory

The team secured a decisive 5-2 victory in the T20 matches held from June 18 to June 27, 2024, in England.

At the felicitation ceremony, Dr. Kumar presented bouquets and shawls to the team members, expressing the nation's immense pride in their outstanding achievement. Image Credit: Twitter(@socialpwds)
Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, honored the Indian Deaf Cricket Team today at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre for their historic triumph in the Bilateral International Deaf Cricket Series against England. The team secured a decisive 5-2 victory in the T20 matches held from June 18 to June 27, 2024, in England.

At the felicitation ceremony, Dr. Kumar presented bouquets and shawls to the team members, expressing the nation's immense pride in their outstanding achievement. "This victory of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team is a moment of pride for the entire country. The team's determination has turned the impossible into possible. This win is not just yours but belongs to the entire nation," remarked Dr. Kumar.

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, the Minister added, "Our deaf players have demonstrated that with opportunity and determination, they can excel on the global stage. Hoisting the tricolor on foreign soil is a matter of great pride for all of us. Victory on the cricket field instills energy, enthusiasm, and joy in a person's life, inspiring them to overcome the harshest of circumstances."

Also in attendance were Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Shri Kishore Baburao Surwade, Deputy Director General, senior officials from the department, and representatives from the Indian Deaf Association, who extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the team.

Dr. Kumar concluded by stating, "The success of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team will serve as a beacon of hope and motivation for deaf athletes everywhere, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and achieve greater heights."

