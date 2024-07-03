Israel Approves Largest Land Seizure in West Bank in 30 Years

An anti-settlement watchdog has announced that Israel has sanctioned the largest land seizure in the occupied West Bank in over three decades. According to Peace Now, the Israeli authorities recently approved the appropriation of 12.7 square kilometers (nearly 5 square miles) in the Jordan Valley.

The watchdog's data suggests this is the largest single land appropriation approved since the Oslo accords in 1993, which marked the beginning of the peace process. Palestinians view the expansion of settlements in the West Bank as a significant barrier to achieving lasting peace, and most of the international community deems them illegal or illegitimate.

Conversely, Israel's government considers the West Bank to be the historical and religious heartland of the Jewish people and opposes the idea of Palestinian statehood.

