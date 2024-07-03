Russia Vows Response to Finland's US Military Base Decision
Russia plans to respond to Finland's decision to grant the United States access to its military bases. According to Deputy Spokesman Andrei Nastasin, Russia will take necessary measures, including military-technical actions, to counter the perceived threat. This decision comes after Finland's parliament approved a defense cooperation agreement with the US.
Russia will respond to Finland's decision to grant the United States access to its military bases, a spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. "I can only confirm that Russia will not leave unanswered the NATO military build-up on our border, which threatens the security of the Russian Federation," Deputy Spokesman Andrei Nastasin said.
"We will also take the necessary measures, including of a military-technical nature, to counter aggressive decisions by Finland, as well as its NATO allies," he added. The Finnish parliament on Monday approved a defence cooperation agreement with the United States that was signed in December, 2023.
The agreement opens 15 Finnish military facilities for potential use by the United States. Finland became a NATO member in 2023.
