Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Strike Near Tyre

A senior field commander in Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli strike on Wednesday outside of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, two security sources told Reuters.

The sources said that the commander was responsible for a section of Hezbollah's operations along the border frontier, where the group has been exchanging fire with the Israeli military since October in parallel with the Gaza War. They said that he was of the same rank and importance to the group as Taleb Abdallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in June and was the most senior Hezbollah field commander to be killed by the Israeli military in the last eight months of hostilities.

Hezbollah fired its largest barrages of drones and rockets in retaliation for Abdallah's killing. There was no immediate comment from the group on the senior commander killed in Wednesday's strike. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

