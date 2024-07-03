Acid Attack Horrifies Chowk Stadium
A 21-year-old woman and her younger cousin were attacked with acid by an unidentified man near Chowk Stadium. Police have formed three teams to apprehend the culprit and are reviewing CCTV footage. The victims are stable at King George Medical University's Trauma Centre.
A 21-year-old woman and her younger cousin brother were left injured after an unidentified assailant allegedly threw acid on them in a shocking incident near Chowk Stadium early Wednesday, as reported by police.
The attack took place at approximately 7:45 AM while the victims were standing in the area, said Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Durgesh Kumar. They were immediately rushed to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University, where they are reported to be in stable condition.
ACP Kumar further explained that three investigation teams have been set up to capture the attacker, and CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scrutinized. 'The accused will be arrested soon,' he assured.
