Delhi Declares Dry Days During Festivals and Independence Day

The Delhi government has announced four dry days during July-September for religious festivals and Independence Day. Liquor shops and excise licensees will be closed on these days, except hotels with specific licenses serving guests. Specific dates include Muharram, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Eid-e-Milad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:50 IST
The Delhi government has announced a series of dry days in the upcoming months, targeting key religious festivals and the national holiday of Independence Day.

An order from the Excise Department on Tuesday specified that liquor shops would be shut on Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (August 26), and Eid-e-Milad (September 16).

In addition to the closure of liquor stores, all other excise licensees, including hotels, clubs, restro-bars, retail, and wholesale operations, will also cease operations on Independence Day. However, exceptions are made for hotels with L-15 and L-15F licenses, allowing them to serve alcohol to their guests.

