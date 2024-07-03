Tragedy in South Kolkata: Man Shoots Girlfriend, Ends His Life in Guest House Incident
A man shot his girlfriend in the leg before taking his own life in a South Kolkata guest house. The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar Sahu from West Bengal, checked in with the woman on Sunday. The woman is in critical condition, and police are investigating.
A tragic incident unfolded in South Kolkata as a man shot his girlfriend and then killed himself inside a local guest house on Wednesday. Rajesh Kumar Sahu, a resident of Santoshpur in South 24 Parganas district, opened fire on the woman around 5 PM.
The couple had checked into the guest house in the Lake area on Sunday. Police believe the relationship was deteriorating, leading to this grievous act.
The woman, who was shot in the leg, is in very critical condition and is receiving treatment at a nearby nursing home. A 9mm pistol was recovered from the scene, and police are currently investigating further details.
