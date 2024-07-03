Left Menu

Rocket Barrage Hits Northern Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Dozens of rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon, creating a tense situation. There were no immediate casualties reported. Air raid sirens were triggered in several areas. Earlier in the day, a top Hezbollah commander was killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon, escalating the conflict.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:42 IST
Rocket Barrage Hits Northern Israel Amid Rising Tensions
Dozens of rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday, Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster reported. There were no reports of casualties. The Israeli Defence Ministry said that air raid sirens sounded in several parts of northern Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Israeli strike killed one of Hezbollah's top commanders in Lebanon.

