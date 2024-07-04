Left Menu

China Enforces Sovereignty in South China Sea Amid Philippine Tensions

China took measures to protect its sovereignty in the South China Sea following provocations from the Philippines, according to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. These actions are part of the ongoing disputes over atolls and demands from the Philippines for China to return seized property and pay for damages. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for a de-escalation of tensions.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:08 IST
China took enforcement measures to protect its sovereignty in the South China Sea after Philippine provocations, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The spokesperson was referring to long-standing disputes between the countries over atolls in the South China Sea and demands from the Philippines for China to return what it called seized property and pay for damages.

Earlier, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called for de-escalation of tension in the South China Sea, Manila's military chief said.

