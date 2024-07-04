Left Menu

Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Collaborative Efforts in Australia-India Strategic Research Fund

The AISRF, a bilateral program supporting collaborative research between Australia and India, aims to strengthen scientific ties and address common challenges through joint efforts.

Ed Husic, Minister for Industry and Science, Australia, emphasized the role of bilateral research in tackling global issues. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, unveiled the results of the 15th round of the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) today.

The AISRF, a bilateral program supporting collaborative research between Australia and India, aims to strengthen scientific ties and address common challenges through joint efforts. This year, five projects across various disciplines received funding, reflecting the program's commitment to scientific excellence and impactful research.

The awarded projects span artificial intelligence and machine learning, biotechnology, urban mining and electronic waste recycling, ultralow-cost solar, and clean hydrogen technologies. These projects underwent a rigorous evaluation process to ensure they meet high standards and have significant potential impact.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of international collaboration in research and innovation, stating, "Collaboration is crucial in addressing critical global challenges and fostering sustainable development. The AISRF exemplifies the strong partnership between India and Australia, and I am confident that these collaborative projects will lead to significant scientific and technological advancements."

Ed Husic, Minister for Industry and Science, Australia, emphasized the role of bilateral research in tackling global issues. "Collaboration between nations is essential for delivering scientific breakthroughs. The AISRF has facilitated over 360 collaborative research projects in the past 18 years, keeping our universities and research institutions at the forefront of global research," he said.

This year's funding focused on:

Creating an AI-driven platform for monitoring soil carbon sequestration.

Eco-friendly recovery of essential metals from obsolete mobile devices.

Cost-effective solar thermal desalination by systems design with nanomaterials.

Harnessing the immune system's power to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Advanced diagnostics and innovative therapeutics to detect and combat microbial infections.

Indian recipients of the funding include the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana; IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore, and AbGenics Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pune.

The selected projects reflect the diverse and cutting-edge research by Australian and Indian scientists, expected to yield valuable insights and solutions benefiting both countries and the global community. The AISRF continues to be a testament to the enduring partnership between India and Australia, fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem and contributing to a sustainable future.

