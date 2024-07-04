Teenager Arrested for Assaulting Grandmother in Viral Video

A 19-year-old from the Western Cape has been taken into custody following a disturbing incident in which he attacked his grandmother. The assault was recorded and the video, which went viral on social media, has sparked widespread outrage.

In the 55-second clip, the teenager is seen slapping his grandmother's face and hitting her head while they are in the kitchen. The elderly woman falls to her knees but manages to stand up as her grandson continues to threaten her.

According to a statement from the South African Police Service (SAPS), "The grandson of the victim was arrested at his residence in Wallacedene last night and he is scheduled to make his court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged."

Police found the suspect in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, Cape Town, where he lives with his relatives. The grandmother is currently in the hospital for an unrelated ailment and has declined to submit a statement regarding the assault, the SAPS reported.

Initial police investigations revealed that the incident occurred last month at the victim's residence. Despite police being summoned to the scene, the family initially took the matter into their own hands and refused police assistance.

"The severity of the matter was realised when a video of the incident was circulating on the internet, and on this basis, SAPS intervened and opened a case docket on behalf of the victim," the police statement continued.

The SAPS emphasized that crimes against women and children are a top priority and that they will not ignore any form of violence in this regard.