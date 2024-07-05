Andrew Tate Granted EU Travel Freedom Amid Human Trafficking Trial

A Romanian court ruled on Friday that internet personality Andrew Tate can travel within the European Union without restrictions while he awaits trial on human trafficking charges, his lawyer announced.

Andrew Tate was indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied these accusations. In April this year, a Bucharest court ruled that their trial could proceed, a decision Tate appealed.

Pending a ruling on his appeal, the four suspects were banned from leaving Romania. However, Friday's court decision lifted this restriction within the European Union. 'My judges decided... I'm allowed to leave Romania, so do we take the (Ferrari) SF90 to Italy, the (Maserati) MC20 to Cannes, the (Ferrari) 812 Competition to Paris, where do I go?' Tate questioned in a video posted on social media platform X.

The Tate brothers, both former kickboxers holding dual U.S. and British citizenship, are high-profile suspects facing trial for human trafficking in Romania. Their case will test Romania's anti-organized crime unit DIICOT. Held in police custody from late December 2022 until April 2023 to avoid fleeing or tampering with evidence, they were then placed under house arrest until August and are now under judicial control, a lighter preventive measure.

'Andrew and Tristan are still determined to clear their name and reputation; however, they are grateful to the courts for placing this trust in them,' stated the brothers' lead defense lawyer Eugen Vidineac.

Romanian prosecutors claim the Tate brothers seduced their victims by falsely promising relationships or marriage. The victims were then taken to properties outside Bucharest and, through physical violence and mental intimidation, were sexually exploited for social media content that generated significant financial gain.

Tate, who describes himself as a misogynist, has millions of fans for promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle criticized for denigrating women.