Belarus Frees Political Prisoners Amid International Praise

In a significant development, the United States and the European Union have commended Belarus for releasing some political prisoners. This move follows a pledge by the country's authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, to free seriously ill prisoners and those detained during the 2020 mass protests against his regime.

According to a rights group, the number of those released reached 16 on Friday. Among the notable individuals freed was Ryhor Kastusiou, a prominent opposition figure battling cancer. Kastusiou ran against Lukashenko in the 2010 presidential election. Since coming to power in 1994, Lukashenko has clamped down on opposition and independent media, especially after the disputed 2020 presidential election, which gave him a sixth term and led to unprecedented protests.

The human rights organization Viasna reported that over 1,400 political prisoners remain in custody. U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith and European Union foreign affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali welcomed this positive step but urged the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners.