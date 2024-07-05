Left Menu

Renowned Singer's Son Assaulted by Tenant in Oshiwara

Aditya Bali, son of renowned singer Hemlata, was allegedly assaulted by his tenant and two others in Oshiwara, Mumbai. The incident occurred when Bali visited his rented shop to remove an internet router, resulting in an argument. He filed a complaint, and a non-cognisable case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:42 IST
Renowned Singer's Son Assaulted by Tenant in Oshiwara
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singer Hemlata's son, Aditya Bali, faced an alleged assault on Friday by his tenant and two others in Oshiwara, located in the western part of Mumbai, according to a Mumbai police official.

The incident transpired in the evening when Bali, who is also an actor, visited his shop that he had rented out to Shankar Sharma. The confrontation began when Bali went to remove an internet router from the shop. Sharma allegedly violated the rental agreement, sparking an argument between the two. Following the assault, Bali filed a complaint against Sharma and the two others involved.

A non-cognisable (NC) case has been lodged based on Bali's complaint, and further investigation is ongoing, Oshiwara police station officials confirmed.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024