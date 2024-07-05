Renowned Singer's Son Assaulted by Tenant in Oshiwara
Aditya Bali, son of renowned singer Hemlata, was allegedly assaulted by his tenant and two others in Oshiwara, Mumbai. The incident occurred when Bali visited his rented shop to remove an internet router, resulting in an argument. He filed a complaint, and a non-cognisable case has been registered.
Renowned singer Hemlata's son, Aditya Bali, faced an alleged assault on Friday by his tenant and two others in Oshiwara, located in the western part of Mumbai, according to a Mumbai police official.
The incident transpired in the evening when Bali, who is also an actor, visited his shop that he had rented out to Shankar Sharma. The confrontation began when Bali went to remove an internet router from the shop. Sharma allegedly violated the rental agreement, sparking an argument between the two. Following the assault, Bali filed a complaint against Sharma and the two others involved.
A non-cognisable (NC) case has been lodged based on Bali's complaint, and further investigation is ongoing, Oshiwara police station officials confirmed.
