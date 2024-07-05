MoRD Partners with CESL to Launch STREE Initiative for Green Mobility and Women Empowerment

The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), to launch the "Sustainable Transport for Rural Entrepreneurs through Electric Bicycles" (STREE) initiative. This program, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), aims to empower rural women by providing them access to electric bicycles, promoting green mobility.

The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary of Rural Livelihoods from MoRD, Smt. Smriti Sharan, and MD & CEO of CESL, Shri Vishal Kapoor, in the presence of Secretary of Rural Development, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh.

At the event, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh emphasized that the green mobility partnership will enhance the economic and social empowerment of rural women, supporting the goal of creating "Lakhpati Didis" in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision.

Smt. Smriti Sharan highlighted that this collaboration with EESL will significantly benefit SHG women in rural entrepreneurship by providing green transportation options.

Shri Vishal Kapoor expressed CESL's commitment to supporting the government's goal of empowering three crore "Lakhpati Didis" in rural areas, contributing to national green objectives and women empowerment.

The STREE initiative aims to improve livelihood opportunities, independence, and prosperity among SHG women, enhancing their socio-economic status. It also seeks to keep rural mobility congestion-free, aiding in the decarbonization of last-mile mobility.

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) is a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited, focusing on energy solutions at the intersection of renewable energy, electric mobility, and climate change.

DAY-NRLM is dedicated to promoting SHG women-led enterprises in diverse sectors, including manufacturing and services, both in farm and non-farm domains. Since its inception, DAY-NRLM has created a vast platform for social inclusion, financial services access, and women's economic empowerment.

The MoU signing event was also attended by Ms. Ritu Singh, DGM from CESL, and Shri Rajeev Singhal from NMMU, MoRD, along with other officials from MoRD and CESL.