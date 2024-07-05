Mumbai Police Constable Found Dead in Virar: An Ongoing Investigation

Mumbai, India - A 47-year-old Mumbai Police constable, Kailas Tekade, has been found dead at his residence in Virar, Palghar district, according to an official statement on Friday.

Tekade, who lived alone, is suspected to have committed suicide approximately two days ago. The discovery was made by the police after his brother, unable to contact Tekade for three days, prompted a friend to visit his home. The house was found locked from the outside.

The Arnala Sagari police forcefully entered the residence and found Tekade hanging from the ceiling. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind this tragic incident, the official added.