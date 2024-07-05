Left Menu

Mumbai Police Constable Found Dead in Virar: An Ongoing Investigation

A 47-year-old constable of Mumbai Police, Kailas Tekade, was found dead in his Virar home. He allegedly committed suicide two days ago. His brother alerted the police after failing to reach him. The cause behind this incident is currently under investigation.

Mumbai, India - A 47-year-old Mumbai Police constable, Kailas Tekade, has been found dead at his residence in Virar, Palghar district, according to an official statement on Friday.

Tekade, who lived alone, is suspected to have committed suicide approximately two days ago. The discovery was made by the police after his brother, unable to contact Tekade for three days, prompted a friend to visit his home. The house was found locked from the outside.

The Arnala Sagari police forcefully entered the residence and found Tekade hanging from the ceiling. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind this tragic incident, the official added.

