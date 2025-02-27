Left Menu

Missing Man's Body Discovered Near Palghar District Office

The body of Narayan Rahane, a 37-year-old missing resident from Vikramgad taluka, was found near the Palghar district collector office. He had been missing for five days after attending a program in Palghar. The police have begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Palghar | Updated: 27-02-2025
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The body of Narayan Rahane, aged 37, who had been reported missing five days prior, has been discovered near the Palghar district collector's office, police revealed on Thursday.

Rahane, a resident of Vikramgad taluka, was found deceased beneath a tree on Wednesday afternoon, according to Inspector Anant Parad from the Palghar police station. He had traveled to Palghar on February 22 to attend a program led by guardian minister Ganesh Naik, but failed to return home, prompting his family to file a missing person report.

The Palghar police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the details surrounding Rahane's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

