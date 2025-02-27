Missing Man's Body Discovered Near Palghar District Office
The body of Narayan Rahane, a 37-year-old missing resident from Vikramgad taluka, was found near the Palghar district collector office. He had been missing for five days after attending a program in Palghar. The police have begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances of his death.
- Country:
- India
The body of Narayan Rahane, aged 37, who had been reported missing five days prior, has been discovered near the Palghar district collector's office, police revealed on Thursday.
Rahane, a resident of Vikramgad taluka, was found deceased beneath a tree on Wednesday afternoon, according to Inspector Anant Parad from the Palghar police station. He had traveled to Palghar on February 22 to attend a program led by guardian minister Ganesh Naik, but failed to return home, prompting his family to file a missing person report.
The Palghar police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the details surrounding Rahane's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ganesh Naik's Janata Darbar: Palghar's Tourism and Development Challenges
Guardian Minister Demands Action Following Drug Seizure Near Tuljapur
Ganesh Naik's 'Janata Darbar': A Political Power Play or Public Service Initiative?
Ganesh Naik Reinforces Mahayuti Unity in Thane Janta Darbar
Thane's Political Pulse: Ganesh Naik's 'Janata Darbar' Sparks Dialogue Amid Alliance Rumors