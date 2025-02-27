Missing Man's Body Discovered Near Palghar District Office

The body of Narayan Rahane, aged 37, who had been reported missing five days prior, has been discovered near the Palghar district collector's office, police revealed on Thursday.

Rahane, a resident of Vikramgad taluka, was found deceased beneath a tree on Wednesday afternoon, according to Inspector Anant Parad from the Palghar police station. He had traveled to Palghar on February 22 to attend a program led by guardian minister Ganesh Naik, but failed to return home, prompting his family to file a missing person report.

The Palghar police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the details surrounding Rahane's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)