Left Menu

Woman killed, four injured in accident involving three vehicles in Palghar district

A woman died and four others were injured after a pickup, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler were involved in an accident in Maharashtras Palghar district on Wednesday evening, an official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:40 IST
Woman killed, four injured in accident involving three vehicles in Palghar district
  • Country:
  • India

A woman died and four others were injured after a pickup, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler were involved in an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday evening, an official said. The incident took place around 7.30 pm in village Shelavli on the Palghar-Manor road, he said.

One of the occupants of the auto, identified as Ujjwala Jadhav, died in the accident, while the auto driver and another passenger were injured. Two persons travelling on the two-wheeler also sustained injuries, the official said.

The pickup driver fled the scene after the accident and efforts are underway to track him down, police said. The injured were taken to two different hospitals in Palghar. One of them who was in serious condition was shifted to a medical facility in Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025