Left Menu

President Murmu Honors Bravehearts with Kirti and Shaurya Chakras

President Droupadi Murmu awarded 10 Kirti Chakras and 26 Shaurya Chakras, many posthumously, to brave personnel of the Army, paramilitary forces, and police for their exceptional courage and valor. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Modi also praising the honorees' bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:56 IST
President Murmu Honors Bravehearts with Kirti and Shaurya Chakras
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday awarded 10 Kirti Chakras, including seven posthumously, to military and paramilitary personnel for their outstanding bravery and valor.

Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, alongside 26 Shaurya Chakras, was presented at a defense ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the recipients on social media, highlighting their heroism and dedication.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024