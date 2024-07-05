President Murmu Honors Bravehearts with Kirti and Shaurya Chakras

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday awarded 10 Kirti Chakras, including seven posthumously, to military and paramilitary personnel for their outstanding bravery and valor.

Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, alongside 26 Shaurya Chakras, was presented at a defense ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the recipients on social media, highlighting their heroism and dedication.