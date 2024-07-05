President Murmu Honors Bravehearts with Kirti and Shaurya Chakras
President Droupadi Murmu awarded 10 Kirti Chakras and 26 Shaurya Chakras, many posthumously, to brave personnel of the Army, paramilitary forces, and police for their exceptional courage and valor. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Modi also praising the honorees' bravery.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday awarded 10 Kirti Chakras, including seven posthumously, to military and paramilitary personnel for their outstanding bravery and valor.
Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, alongside 26 Shaurya Chakras, was presented at a defense ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prime Minister Modi lauded the recipients on social media, highlighting their heroism and dedication.
