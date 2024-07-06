Congo's Military Court Underlines Zero Tolerance for Desertion in Conflict Zones

In a significant ruling, two soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo were sentenced to death for desertion on Friday, following their flight from battles in the North Kivu province. This decision comes after the sentencing of 25 soldiers to death the previous day.

The Congolese army has been engaged in a prolonged battle against the Rwanda-backed M23 insurgency and various militias in its eastern regions. The recent capture of the strategic commune of Kanyabayonga by rebels has further complicated the situation. The court's verdict underscores the country's zero-tolerance policy towards desertion, which has exacerbated the conflict.

State magistrate Kahambu Muhasa Melissa emphasized the trial's intent to deter soldiers from deserting by showcasing the severe consequences. One condemned soldier, Kakule Mupasula Raphael, was found guilty of both desertion and murdering an officer's child, accusations he denies. Another soldier admitted to firing at an ambulance while attempting to escape the battlefield. The lifting of a 20-year moratorium on the death penalty in February for crimes such as desertion and treason raises concerns over the fairness of trials, as highlighted by Amnesty International.