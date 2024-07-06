Left Menu

Congo's Military Court Underlines Zero Tolerance for Desertion in Conflict Zones

Two more soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been sentenced to death for desertion as the military court reinforces its stance against fleeing battle lines. This follows the recent sentencing of 25 soldiers to death, highlighting the authorities' efforts to maintain discipline in conflict areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 01:46 IST
Congo's Military Court Underlines Zero Tolerance for Desertion in Conflict Zones
AI Generated Representative Image

In a significant ruling, two soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo were sentenced to death for desertion on Friday, following their flight from battles in the North Kivu province. This decision comes after the sentencing of 25 soldiers to death the previous day.

The Congolese army has been engaged in a prolonged battle against the Rwanda-backed M23 insurgency and various militias in its eastern regions. The recent capture of the strategic commune of Kanyabayonga by rebels has further complicated the situation. The court's verdict underscores the country's zero-tolerance policy towards desertion, which has exacerbated the conflict.

State magistrate Kahambu Muhasa Melissa emphasized the trial's intent to deter soldiers from deserting by showcasing the severe consequences. One condemned soldier, Kakule Mupasula Raphael, was found guilty of both desertion and murdering an officer's child, accusations he denies. Another soldier admitted to firing at an ambulance while attempting to escape the battlefield. The lifting of a 20-year moratorium on the death penalty in February for crimes such as desertion and treason raises concerns over the fairness of trials, as highlighted by Amnesty International.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024