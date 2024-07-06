Left Menu

US Troops to Fully Withdraw from Niger Amid Rising Extremist Threats

The U.S. will withdraw its forces and equipment from Niger by mid-September following an agreement with the country's new ruling junta. The withdrawal could leave a counterterrorism gap in the Sahel, a region plagued by extremist groups. Talks continue with other West African nations for potential collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2024 02:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will pull all its military forces and equipment from a small base in Niger this weekend, with fewer than 500 troops scheduled to vacate a crucial drone base by mid-August, ahead of a September 15 deadline agreed with the new governing junta, according to Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth Ekman on Friday.

Ekman highlighted that small teams of 10-20 U.S. troops, including special operations units, have already relocated to other West African nations, while the majority will shift to Europe initially. Niger's expulsion of American troops, following a recent coup, forces the U.S. to abandon a critical drone base used for counterterrorism in the Sahel, a region where al-Qaida and Islamic State affiliates operate.

Despite the setback, Ekman noted that other West African nations are interested in collaborating with the U.S. He mentioned countries like Ivory Coast and Ghana as potential partners, though formal agreements have not yet been detailed. Ekman himself leads the coordinated withdrawal effort, with the final troops expected to depart by the end of the move, marking a significant shift in U.S. counterterrorism operations in the region.

