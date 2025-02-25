Morocco's Strong Stance Against the Islamic State in the Sahel
Moroccan authorities have arrested a dozen individuals accused of planning attacks on behalf of the Islamic State in the Sahel, located south of the Sahara Desert. This significant development underscores the growing ambitions of extremist factions in the region.
The suspects were planning to execute attacks using remotely detonated bombs, authorities revealed through photographs and videos of police raids capturing the arms and cash stockpiles.
Head of Morocco's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations, Habboub Cherkaoui, stressed the nation as a primary target for these groups, who exploit regional instability. The apprehended suspects, captured in multiple cities, had links to prominent militant commanders and were uncovered during intelligence operations that also revealed weapons caches.
