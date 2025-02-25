Left Menu

Morocco's Strong Stance Against the Islamic State in the Sahel

Moroccan authorities have dismantled a terrorist cell planning attacks for the Islamic State in the Sahel. This highlights rising extremist ambitions in the region. The suspects, arrested across various cities, possessed weapons and maintained ties with influential commanders. Morocco's efforts underline its role as a key player in counterterrorism.

Updated: 25-02-2025 09:49 IST
Morocco's Strong Stance Against the Islamic State in the Sahel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moroccan authorities have arrested a dozen individuals accused of planning attacks on behalf of the Islamic State in the Sahel, located south of the Sahara Desert. This significant development underscores the growing ambitions of extremist factions in the region.

The suspects were planning to execute attacks using remotely detonated bombs, authorities revealed through photographs and videos of police raids capturing the arms and cash stockpiles.

Head of Morocco's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations, Habboub Cherkaoui, stressed the nation as a primary target for these groups, who exploit regional instability. The apprehended suspects, captured in multiple cities, had links to prominent militant commanders and were uncovered during intelligence operations that also revealed weapons caches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

