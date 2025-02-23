India Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Export Amid West African Opioid Crisis

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has enforced a ban on the production and export of pain relief drugs tapentadol and carisoprodol by Mumbai-based Aveo Pharmaceuticals. The decision comes in the wake of reports indicating that unapproved combinations of these medications have triggered an opioid crisis in West African nations.

In an official communication, DCGI instructed state and Union territory authorities to revoke all permits and export No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for these drug combinations. Even though tapentadol and carisoprodol are approved individually in India, their combination lacks necessary clearances.

A comprehensive audit conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Maharashtra's regulatory body resulted in a stop-activity order at Aveo's premises. Following an investigatory report from the BBC, legal proceedings have been initiated, with corrective measures underway to prevent recurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)