Man's Body Discovered in Gokalpuri Drain

A man's body, approximately 35 years old, was found in a drain in North-East Delhi's Gokalpuri area. Police reported no external injuries, and efforts are underway to identify the person.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The body of a man, aged around 35, was found in a drain in North-East Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Saturday, according to police sources.

They noted that there were no apparent external injury marks on the body.

The discovery was made by a passerby, who then alerted the authorities.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased individual, an official stated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

