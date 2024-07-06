Man's Body Discovered in Gokalpuri Drain
A man's body, approximately 35 years old, was found in a drain in North-East Delhi's Gokalpuri area. Police reported no external injuries, and efforts are underway to identify the person.
Devdiscourse News Desk
The body of a man, aged around 35, was found in a drain in North-East Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Saturday, according to police sources.
They noted that there were no apparent external injury marks on the body.
The discovery was made by a passerby, who then alerted the authorities.
Efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased individual, an official stated.
