Brazen ATM Robbery Shocks Phagwara

Unidentified robbers made away with approximately Rs 25 lakh in cash after looting an ATM of a public sector bank on the Phagwara-Palahi road early Saturday morning, local police have reported.

The robbers used a gas cutter to break open the ATM, fleeing with the stolen funds. The heat generated by the cutter also led to the burning of some currency notes within the machine, the police confirmed.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti stated that surveillance footage from nearby cameras is being scrutinized in an effort to track down the suspects involved in the heist.

