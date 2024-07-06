Left Menu

Doctor Arrested for Misbehaving with Minor Patient in Vartak Nagar

Dr. Gulab Yadav, a 49-year-old doctor, has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a 16-year-old female patient at his clinic in Vartak Nagar. The accused touched her improperly during an examination. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 75 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, 49-year-old Dr. Gulab Yadav was taken into custody for allegedly misbehaving with a minor female patient at his clinic in Vartak Nagar. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, lodged a complaint stating that Dr. Yadav had touched her improperly during a medical examination.

The police have booked Dr. Yadav under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 75 (sexual harassment) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigating officer Yogesh Shirsat confirmed the arrest and stated that the matter is under serious examination.

This arrest raises concerns about the safety and ethical practices in medical facilities, urging authorities to scrutinize healthcare providers more rigorously to prevent such incidents from occurring.

