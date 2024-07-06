Tragic Israeli Strike on Gaza School: 13 Dead
At least 13 people have died in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Nuseirat, Gaza. The Israeli military is currently investigating the incident, according to the official Palestinian news agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:43 IST
At least 13 individuals have lost their lives following an Israeli strike on a school that was providing shelter to displaced Palestinians in Al-Nuseirat, located in central Gaza. This information was released by the official Palestinian news agency on Saturday.
In response, the Israeli military announced it is probing the report to ascertain the facts surrounding the tragic event.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US: Death toll rises to 3, ten injured in Arkansas grocery store shooting
Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 53; seven people arrested
Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 17 in Salem Government Hospital
Rising Death Toll: Extreme Heat Claims Hundreds During 2024 Haj
Israeli Military Incident in Jenin Raises Questions