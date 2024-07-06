Left Menu

Tragic Israeli Strike on Gaza School: 13 Dead

At least 13 people have died in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Nuseirat, Gaza. The Israeli military is currently investigating the incident, according to the official Palestinian news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:43 IST
Tragic Israeli Strike on Gaza School: 13 Dead
AI Generated Representative Image

At least 13 individuals have lost their lives following an Israeli strike on a school that was providing shelter to displaced Palestinians in Al-Nuseirat, located in central Gaza. This information was released by the official Palestinian news agency on Saturday.

In response, the Israeli military announced it is probing the report to ascertain the facts surrounding the tragic event.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024