Tragic Mass Shooting at Kentucky Birthday Party Claims Four Lives

Four individuals were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a birthday party in northern Kentucky. The suspect, who later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase, had not been invited to the party. An investigation into the motive is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florence | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Italy

Four individuals lost their lives and three were injured in a shooting at a party in northern Kentucky early Saturday, according to police.

The suspect, who fled and was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police pursuit, was not invited to the event, as stated by authorities.

Police Chief Jeff Mallery reported that officers arrived at the Florence home around 2:50 am and discovered seven victims. Three were critically injured and transported to a Cincinnati hospital. The incident marked the first mass shooting in Florence, with the motive still under investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

