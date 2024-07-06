Tragic Mass Shooting at Kentucky Birthday Party Claims Four Lives

Four individuals lost their lives and three were injured in a shooting at a party in northern Kentucky early Saturday, according to police.

The suspect, who fled and was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police pursuit, was not invited to the event, as stated by authorities.

Police Chief Jeff Mallery reported that officers arrived at the Florence home around 2:50 am and discovered seven victims. Three were critically injured and transported to a Cincinnati hospital. The incident marked the first mass shooting in Florence, with the motive still under investigation.

