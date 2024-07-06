Cairo Hosts Reconciliation Talks Amid Sudanese Conflict

Sudanese political factions met in Cairo on Saturday for reconciliation talks, marking the first since their conflict began 15 months ago. Prospects for a quick resolution remain slim.

The Democratic Bloc, aligned with the army, refused joint sessions with the Taqaddum faction, accusing it of sympathizing with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which neither the army nor the RSF attended. The conflict has forced nearly 10 million people from their homes and triggered warnings of famine and ethnic violence.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stated the army would not negotiate with the RSF or its supporters. Newly-appointed Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty called for an immediate cessation of military operations. While efforts continue, including planned talks sponsored by the African Union, the road to peace remains uncertain.

