Cairo Hosts Reconciliation Talks Amid Sudanese Conflict

Sudanese political factions attended reconciliation talks in Cairo, though expectations for ending the 15-month conflict remain low. Tensions persist between the army-aligned Democratic Bloc and the Taqaddum faction. The ongoing war has caused massive displacement and humanitarian crises. Future discussions are planned to build on any positive outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:56 IST
Sudanese political factions met in Cairo on Saturday for reconciliation talks, marking the first since their conflict began 15 months ago. Prospects for a quick resolution remain slim.

The Democratic Bloc, aligned with the army, refused joint sessions with the Taqaddum faction, accusing it of sympathizing with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which neither the army nor the RSF attended. The conflict has forced nearly 10 million people from their homes and triggered warnings of famine and ethnic violence.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stated the army would not negotiate with the RSF or its supporters. Newly-appointed Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty called for an immediate cessation of military operations. While efforts continue, including planned talks sponsored by the African Union, the road to peace remains uncertain.

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

