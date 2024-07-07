Ukrainian Drone Attack Triggers Emergency in Russia's Voronezh Region

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a warehouse fire in Russia's Voronezh region, resulting in the introduction of a state of emergency. The emergency situation was announced by Governor Alexander Gusev.

Gusev assured the public there were no casualties from the attack. However, he mentioned that some residents in the Podgorensky district were being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"Detonation of explosive objects continues," Gusev stated, highlighting the ongoing risks in the affected area.

