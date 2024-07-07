Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Triggers Emergency in Russia's Voronezh Region

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a warehouse fire in Russia's Voronezh region, leading to a state of emergency. Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed there were no casualties but ongoing detonations necessitated the evacuation of some residents in the Podgorensky district.

Updated: 07-07-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 12:22 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Triggers Emergency in Russia's Voronezh Region
Alexander Gusev

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a warehouse fire in Russia's Voronezh region, resulting in the introduction of a state of emergency.

Gusev assured the public there were no casualties from the attack. However, he mentioned that some residents in the Podgorensky district were being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"Detonation of explosive objects continues," Gusev stated, highlighting the ongoing risks in the affected area.

