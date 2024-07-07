Job Racket Exposed: Man Arrested at Delhi Airport
Pawan B was apprehended at Delhi's IGI Airport for allegedly running a job scam promising employment at the airport. He was captured by CISF on July 5 and handed over to Delhi Police after admitting to the racket. Payments were collected online, including one of Rs 25,000.
A man alleged to have conned people by promising them jobs at Delhi International Airport has been apprehended by CISF, according to a spokesperson for the force on Sunday.
Identified as Pawan B, he was caught at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on July 5 after his suspicious activities were noted.
Upon admitting his involvement in the scam, he was handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation. The man had reportedly received money from job aspirants through an online platform, including one transaction of Rs 25,000, the spokesperson added.
