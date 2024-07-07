Left Menu

Job Racket Exposed: Man Arrested at Delhi Airport

Pawan B was apprehended at Delhi's IGI Airport for allegedly running a job scam promising employment at the airport. He was captured by CISF on July 5 and handed over to Delhi Police after admitting to the racket. Payments were collected online, including one of Rs 25,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 12:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man alleged to have conned people by promising them jobs at Delhi International Airport has been apprehended by CISF, according to a spokesperson for the force on Sunday.

Identified as Pawan B, he was caught at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on July 5 after his suspicious activities were noted.

Upon admitting his involvement in the scam, he was handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation. The man had reportedly received money from job aspirants through an online platform, including one transaction of Rs 25,000, the spokesperson added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

