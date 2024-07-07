Tragedy in Guwahati: 8-Year-Old Boy’s Body Recovered from Stormwater Drain

The body of an eight-year-old boy who had fallen into a stormwater drain in Guwahati on Thursday, was recovered about 4 km downstream in the Rajgarh area of the city, police confirmed.

Identified as Abhinash Sarkar, the body was verified by his parents at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after being retrieved on Sunday. The hospital conducted a post-mortem and collected DNA samples.

Abhinash had slipped from his father's scooter into the open drain during a heavy downpour. Multiple agencies, including NDRF and SDRF, launched a search operation. His father also relentlessly searched, staying near the site for three days. The child's body was found around 9:30 am, 4 km downstream.

Locals crowded Abhinash's residence as his father recounted their last conversation. The boy's grandfather urged authorities to cover all drains to prevent such tragedies. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep condolences and thanked the rescue teams.

