Andhra Pradesh Police Hunt for Man Accused in Gruesome Murder of Minor Girl

Andhra Pradesh police are on the lookout for a 26-year-old man accused of murdering a minor girl in Anakapalli district, according to a police official on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna confirmed that 12 police teams have been mobilized to arrest B Suresh, who allegedly hacked the 14-year-old girl to death on Saturday evening in KG Palem village, Rambilli mandal.

'Suresh committed the murder around 6 pm on Saturday,' Krishna told PTI, noting that he harbored a 'fanatical love' for the victim. Sources revealed Suresh wanted to marry the girl and had promised to wait until she was of legal age, but her family rejected his proposal.

The girl's family had previously lodged a complaint against Suresh in April, leading to his remand under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was released on bail but nursed a grudge against the girl, blaming her for his imprisonment and her family's rejection.

The murder occurred at the girl's home, where she was found in a pool of blood. Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the suspect.

