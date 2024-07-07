Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Reviews Flood Relief Efforts Amid Crisis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood relief camps to assess the conditions and ensure necessary assistance. During his visit, he interacted with inmates and instructed district administrations to provide essential supplies and facilities. Over 2.3 million people across 29 districts remain affected by the state's flood situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:21 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited relief camps in Kamrup district to take stock of the conditions of the inmates, as the state continued to reel under floods.

He met inmates at three relief camps, interacting with them and directing the district administration for all necessary assistance.

''Today, HCM Dr @himantabiswa visited the relief camp at Amrit Chandra Thakuria Commerce College in Palashbari, where 28 flood-affected individuals are being sheltered,'' the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

Sarma took stock of all the essential supplies and facilities provided to them and directed the administration to ensure medical facilities, safe drinking water and other necessary relief materials.

The CM also met people taking shelter at a relief camp in LP School, Nahira, the CMO said in another post.

''HCM took stock of the facilities made available in the camp and directed DC (Kamrup) to ensure availability of daily necessities and provide special care to the needs of children and elderly,'' it added.

Sarma also visited the Nahira Guimara Regional High School, and interacted with the inmates.

''HCM met with the 236 individuals temporarily housed there and instructed @district_kamrup to ensure an adequate supply of all necessary items at the camp,'' the CMO said.

The CM assured that all anti-flood measures are being taken to manage the situation effectively.

Altogether 23,96,648 people in 107 revenue circles and 3,535 villages in 29 districts of the state remained affected by floods, as per official information.

Among rivers flowing above the danger level are Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur) and Dhubri (Dhubri), Burhidihing at Chenimari (Dibrugarh), Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar); Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon), Kushiyara at Karimganj, and Barak river at (B P Ghat) Cachar.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Borjhar here has issued 'watch' notification for very likely heavy rain at isolated places over Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Cachar and Karimganj.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

