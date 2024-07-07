Left Menu

Punjab Governor's Intervention in Sword Attack on Shiv Sena Leader

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited Ludhiana to check on Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar, who was attacked with swords. Two suspects have been arrested, while police investigations are ongoing. Purohit asserts the incident reflects security lapses and pledges thorough investigation, citing concerns over Punjab’s law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:37 IST
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday inquired about the health of Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, who was attacked with swords in Ludhiana two days ago.

Purohit visited the Circuit House and spoke to the doctors attending to Thapar, who is currently in a private hospital. He also met with Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldip Singh Chahal and Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, emphasizing the need for firsthand information about the incident.

Purohit directed Chahal to personally supervise the investigation.

Thapar sustained serious injuries after being attacked by three assailants in public on Friday. The governor assured that Thapar is receiving the best possible treatment, noting that despite head injuries, his brain and skull remain intact, avoiding potential life-threatening damage.

Purohit underscored the importance of high-level police involvement in the investigation to avoid any oversights and stated that he would also monitor the case personally.

The governor expressed concern over the security lapse and the general law and order in Punjab, calling for stringent measures to prevent such incidents. Purohit stressed that such violence threatens Punjab's peace and brotherhood but remained confident that the people would not allow disruptive elements to succeed.

The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the assailants, dressed as Nihangs, attacking Thapar while he was on a scooter with his security personnel. Two of the suspects have been arrested, and Thapar's security guard has been suspended.

Thapar was attacked after attending a ceremony at the Samvedna Trust. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticized the AAP government for the state's deteriorating law and order.

