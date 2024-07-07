Philippines and Japan to Ink Defence Pact Amid Regional Tensions

The Philippines and Japan will formalize a defence agreement on Monday, permitting military forces of each country to visit the other's territory, the Philippine president's communications office announced on Sunday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to oversee the signing of the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement, following a courtesy call by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defence Minister Minoru Kihara. Both ministers are in Manila to hold discussions with their Philippine counterparts on enhancing defence cooperation between the two U.S. allies in Asia.

The Philippines aims to fortify relations with neighboring countries to address China's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea, while Japan similarly contends with China over islands in the East China Sea, known as the Diaoyu in Beijing and Senkaku in Tokyo.

Formal negotiations for the Reciprocal Access Agreement began in November.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)