Massive Drug Bust: 24 Held During Raid on 'Psychedelic Party' in Cyberabad
Twenty-four individuals, including employees of multinational companies and two DJs, were arrested for drug consumption following a raid on a pub in Cyberabad. The raid, conducted by Cyberabad Police and other agencies, targeted a 'Psychedelic party.' The pub owners were found absconding.
In a significant crackdown on drug consumption, Cyberabad Police, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, and the Prohibition and Excise (State Task Force) teams apprehended 24 people during a raid on a pub. Those arrested include employees of multinational companies and two DJ operators.
The joint operation took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, following credible information regarding the 'Psychedelic party' event, which allegedly encouraged narcotics consumption. Authorities confirmed that the suspects tested positive for narcotics.
Further investigations revealed that the pub's management and partners intentionally allowed the event, designed to attract drug users. While the pub owners remain on the run, information has been gathered about the entire drug distribution chain.
