Kharge Urges Government to Address Border Tensions with China

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reiterated his party's demand that the government must update the nation on the situation at the border with China.

Kharge shared a media report on social platform X, highlighting satellite images that suggest China's military is entrenching itself near Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, with underground bunkers and shelters.

The BJP and central government have dismissed Congress's claims regarding the issue. India has stressed the need for 'complete disengagement' in eastern Ladakh to restore peace.

Kharge, in his post, referenced multiple dates in 2024, including an interview where PM Modi allegedly failed to assert India's stance on Galwan and statements by the External Affairs Minister.

Kharge accused the Modi administration of failing to maintain the original status at the Line of Actual Control, losing control of vital patrolling points.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Indian and Chinese forces remain in a standoff, with the border conflict significantly harming bilateral ties.

