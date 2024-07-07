ECOWAS Faces Potential Disintegration Amid Sahel States' Withdrawal
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) risks disintegration and worsening insecurity as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger signed a confederation treaty, signaling their intention to leave the bloc. This move threatens benefits like freedom of movement and economic project funding worth over $500 million. The withdrawal will also hinder regional security cooperation.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) faces a severe risk of disintegration and escalating insecurity following Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger's announcement to leave the bloc by signing a confederation treaty.
The Alliance of Sahel States treaty, signed on Saturday, highlights the three nations' resolve to abandon the 15-member ECOWAS, which has consistently urged them to revert to democratic governance. ECOWAS commission president Omar Touray emphasized that essential benefits, including freedom of movement and a common market of 400 million individuals, are under threat if these nations exit the bloc.
Touray also mentioned that the funding of economic projects worth over $500 million in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger could be halted or suspended. He warned that freedom of movement and settlement of people would be disrupted, worsening regional insecurity.
The departure of these countries poses a significant setback to security cooperation, particularly in intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism efforts. ECOWAS leaders convened at the summit to deliberate on the ramifications of the Alliance of Sahel States treaty, conceived after a series of coups in 2020-2023, which led to severed military and diplomatic ties with regional and Western allies.
Additionally, decisions on deploying a regional standby force against terrorism and establishing a regional currency were slated to be made, according to Touray.
