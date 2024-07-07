Tragic Incident in Nilothi Extension: African National Shot Dead

A 40-year-old African national was shot dead by two men in the Nilothi Extension area of outer Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Sunday Ernest Morah, who lived in the Chandra Vihar area, was killed outside a garment shop, they said.

''A PCR call was received at 9.54 pm on Saturday regarding a man being shot at in the Nilothi Extension area. A police team immediately reached the spot, and it was informed that the injured had been taken to the hospital,'' a senior police officer said.

Police said the forensic team was called, and the crime scene was inspected.

Later, a complaint was also received, and an FIR was lodged, police said. ''The victim later ran into the shop for safety. Two people were seen attacking him with firearms. Three bullet injuries could be seen, two on the abdomen and one on the leg. The injured was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment,'' the police officer said. ''On Sunday morning, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Section of murder has been added to the FIR,'' the officer said. Further investigation is underway.

