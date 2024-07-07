Left Menu

Tragic Love Affair Ends in Double Death

A tragic incident in Raipur saw 26-year-old Vani Goyal allegedly killed by her lover, Vishal Garg, who then committed suicide on a railway track. The bodies were discovered after a police search, with Garg's body found near Urkura railway station and Goyal's body at Hotel Babylon Inn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:17 IST
Tragic Love Affair Ends in Double Death
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Raipur involving a young couple. Police reported that a 26-year-old woman named Vani Goyal was allegedly killed by her 30-year-old lover, Vishal Garg, who subsequently committed suicide on a railway track.

The grim discovery was made after Goyal's family filed a missing person report. Goyal's body was found inside a hotel room at Hotel Babylon Inn while Garg's body was discovered on the railway track near Urkura station earlier in the day.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Goyal was thrashed and strangled before Garg took his own life. Both had checked into the hotel around 1:30 pm on Saturday. Authorities continue to investigate the case to confirm these findings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024