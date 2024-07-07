Tragic Love Affair Ends in Double Death
A tragic incident in Raipur saw 26-year-old Vani Goyal allegedly killed by her lover, Vishal Garg, who then committed suicide on a railway track. The bodies were discovered after a police search, with Garg's body found near Urkura railway station and Goyal's body at Hotel Babylon Inn.
A tragic incident unfolded in Raipur involving a young couple. Police reported that a 26-year-old woman named Vani Goyal was allegedly killed by her 30-year-old lover, Vishal Garg, who subsequently committed suicide on a railway track.
The grim discovery was made after Goyal's family filed a missing person report. Goyal's body was found inside a hotel room at Hotel Babylon Inn while Garg's body was discovered on the railway track near Urkura station earlier in the day.
Preliminary investigations suggest that Goyal was thrashed and strangled before Garg took his own life. Both had checked into the hotel around 1:30 pm on Saturday. Authorities continue to investigate the case to confirm these findings.
