U.S. Military Destroys Houthi Drones in Yemen
The U.S. military's Central Command announced that its forces and partner forces destroyed four Houthi drones within 24 hours in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen and the Gulf of Aden. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and the safety of vessels in international waters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 06:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military's Central Command reported on Sunday that its forces had destroyed two Houthi drones in areas of Yemen under Houthi control in the past 24 hours, while partner forces eliminated two more drones over the Gulf of Aden.
'It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region,' the statement noted. 'These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels.'
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Attacks: Houthis Target Vessel in Gulf of Aden
Yemen's Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks in Gulf of Aden
Tensions Soar in Gulf of Aden Amid Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks
Houthi Rebel Attacks Ignite Tensions in Gulf of Aden and Eilat
Houthi Rebel Attacks Intensify in Gulf of Aden Amid Israel-Hamas War