U.S. Military Destroys Houthi Drones in Yemen

The U.S. military's Central Command reported on Sunday that its forces had destroyed two Houthi drones in areas of Yemen under Houthi control in the past 24 hours, while partner forces eliminated two more drones over the Gulf of Aden.

'It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region,' the statement noted. 'These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels.'

