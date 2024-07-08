Left Menu

U.S. Military Destroys Houthi Drones in Yemen

The U.S. military's Central Command announced that its forces and partner forces destroyed four Houthi drones within 24 hours in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen and the Gulf of Aden. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and the safety of vessels in international waters.

  • United States

The U.S. military's Central Command reported on Sunday that its forces had destroyed two Houthi drones in areas of Yemen under Houthi control in the past 24 hours, while partner forces eliminated two more drones over the Gulf of Aden.

'It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region,' the statement noted. 'These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels.'

