Ukrainian Air Defences Successfully Intercept Russian Missiles

Ukrainian air defences intercepted three out of six Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight, according to the country's air force.

The interceptions occurred over the central region of Cherkasy and northern Zhytomyr. As of now, regional governors have not provided detailed damage reports on social media.

In total, Russia launched four Kh-101 cruise missiles and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as confirmed by the air force.

