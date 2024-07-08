Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defences Successfully Intercept Russian Missiles

Ukrainian air defences intercepted and shot down three Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight. The missiles were taken down over Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. The attack involved a total of four Kh-101 cruise missiles and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as confirmed by Ukraine's air force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:06 IST
Ukrainian Air Defences Successfully Intercept Russian Missiles
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian air defences intercepted three out of six Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight, according to the country's air force.

The interceptions occurred over the central region of Cherkasy and northern Zhytomyr. As of now, regional governors have not provided detailed damage reports on social media.

In total, Russia launched four Kh-101 cruise missiles and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as confirmed by the air force.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024