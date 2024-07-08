Ukrainian Air Defences Successfully Intercept Russian Missiles
Ukrainian air defences intercepted and shot down three Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight. The missiles were taken down over Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. The attack involved a total of four Kh-101 cruise missiles and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as confirmed by Ukraine's air force.
Ukrainian air defences intercepted three out of six Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight, according to the country's air force.
The interceptions occurred over the central region of Cherkasy and northern Zhytomyr. As of now, regional governors have not provided detailed damage reports on social media.
In total, Russia launched four Kh-101 cruise missiles and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as confirmed by the air force.
