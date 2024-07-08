Intensified Israeli Offensives in Gaza City

Early Monday, Israeli forces conducted one of the heaviest attacks on Gaza City since Oct 7, sending tank columns into its heart from multiple directions, according to residents.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported that dozens of people were likely killed in eastern Gaza, but emergency teams couldn't reach them because of ongoing offensives in the Tel Al-Hawa, Sabra, Daraj, Rimal, and Tuffah suburbs.

The Israeli military announced that the operation aimed to dismantle militant infrastructure, claiming the elimination of over 30 fighters who posed threats to Israeli troops.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)