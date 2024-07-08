Left Menu

Intensified Israeli Offensives in Gaza City

Israeli forces launched one of the most intense attacks on Gaza City early Monday. Extensive tank columns penetrated from various directions. Emergency services reported numerous casualties but faced challenges reaching them due to ongoing fighting. The Israeli military stated the operation targeted militant infrastructure, neutralizing over 30 fighters.

Early Monday, Israeli forces conducted one of the heaviest attacks on Gaza City since Oct 7, sending tank columns into its heart from multiple directions, according to residents.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported that dozens of people were likely killed in eastern Gaza, but emergency teams couldn't reach them because of ongoing offensives in the Tel Al-Hawa, Sabra, Daraj, Rimal, and Tuffah suburbs.

The Israeli military announced that the operation aimed to dismantle militant infrastructure, claiming the elimination of over 30 fighters who posed threats to Israeli troops.

