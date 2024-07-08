Intensified Israeli Offensives in Gaza City
Israeli forces launched one of the most intense attacks on Gaza City early Monday. Extensive tank columns penetrated from various directions. Emergency services reported numerous casualties but faced challenges reaching them due to ongoing fighting. The Israeli military stated the operation targeted militant infrastructure, neutralizing over 30 fighters.
