Kerala Congress Criticizes Inconvenient LPG Mustering Process

The Congress in Kerala on Monday criticised the Central government's directive for LPG consumers to undergo a ''mustering process'' at gas agencies, noting that it has particularly impacted senior citizens and women. In a letter to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan highlighted how the current system has created long queues and significant inconvenience for consumers.

According to Satheesan, the mandatory mustering process is intended to ensure LPG cylinders are owned by legitimate customers. However, making consumers complete the process at gas agencies has disrupted the lives of regular LPG holders, a majority of whom are women. These women have been forced to wait in extensive lines for hours, affecting their daily routines.

Satheesan proposed alternative solutions, including setting up ward-level mustering stations and utilizing Akshaya centres for the process, to alleviate the difficulties faced by consumers.

